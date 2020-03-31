The Kentucky High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday the Boys and Girls Sweet 16's are still officially suspended. Neither tournament has been canceled yet. As we continue recognizing seniors as part of our expanded #SeniorNight coverage, McCracken County senior Ramon Heard is still hoping he'll get the chance to play at Rupp Arena.
Heard was fifth on the Mustangs this year in scoring, as he shot better than 57% from the floor. He's hoping he'll get another chance to shoot some more this season, but as the end of his senior season is officially paused, Heard reflected on the lessons he took most from his head coach Burlin Brower.
"I've always had confidence in myself," Heard said. "Coach said I was a special player and that I always bring energy. Every time we would play, I would try to make sure everyone was focused and get everyone hyped. He said never take off on a rep. Pretty much that, and focus and paying attention in practice and doing what Coach says."
Greenfield's Mikayla Peterson gave the unbeaten Lady Yellowjackets a surge off the bench this year as point guard. She moved from Dresden last summer, and fit right in as Greenfield ran the table all the way to state semifinals, before the tournament was suspended.
"She was all over the floor, tipping passes, making plays, and just plays really hard," Greenfield Girls Basketball Coach Willie Trevathan said. "That brought a spark to us. We always knew when we went to our bench, we were going to get that spark."
"I'm happy they took me in the way they did," Peterson added. "They didn't have to with me just moving here. I've made good friendships with all three of them, the other seniors. I'm happy that my last year was with them."
We'd also like to recognize Martin Westview senior Gracie Hamrick. Hamrick was part of four sectional championship teams at Westview, four times making the state tournament, including a state runner-up finish last season. Hamrick and her teammates are hoping they'll get the chance to finish the state tournament with a win this year.