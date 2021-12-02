PADUCAH, KY -- Football is a major part of life for father and son, Jason and Ty Simpson, and always will be.
This Saturday, both will be involved with the biggest games of their football lives. Jason, the head coach at UT Martin, will help guide the Skyhawks at Montana State in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. It's the furthest that UTM has ever gone in the postseason.
"We are blessed, we are excited, and we have a good football team," Jason said. "Hopefully we will go and compete.
Meanwhile, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Ty will quarterback the Westview Chargers in a state championship game against Hampton. The 5-star Alabama commit, has helped lead the Chargers to a 13-1 record and playing in the state title for just the second time in school history.
"We have been preparing for this game for a long time," Ty said. "This team set a goal earlier this year to compete for a state title and here we are."
Both games will take place at the same time, nearly 2,000 miles apart.
"I have two sons, one of them is playing for a state title, and I love him," Jason said. "I have got 100 other kids that I love as well that have entrusted me with these four or five years of their life and Ty understands that."
"I have a job but also a lot of emotional investment to help them accomplish something that we all want to be a part of," he said. "But I obviously will be keeping track of what is going on in Chattanooga as well."
It will be just the second game that Jason has missed watching his son play in four years of high school. Pretty impressive considering his day job as a college football coach.
"It will be sad for sure," Ty said of his dad missing the game. "But if we bring home that gold ball, he is going to be the first person I call, and tell him thank you for everything. Hopefully he comes back with a win against Montana State."
As for the rest of the Simpson family, they will be in Chattanooga rooting for the Chargers. But without question, watching the Skyhawks playing on their phones nearby.