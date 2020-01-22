CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - Lance Jones scored 20 points and Barret Benson scored 13 with six rebounds and Southern Illinois beat Northern Iowa 68-66.
Jones' basket gave Southern Illinois a 63-57 lead with 2:21 remaining. AJ Green's 3-pointer brought the Panthers within 67-66.
On the Salukis following possession, Green came up with a steal against Trent Brown, but he missed a jump shot with two seconds left and time expired.
Marcus Domask and Trent Brown each scored 11 for the Salukis. Southern Illinois has won four of its last six.
Trae Berhow led Northern Iowa with 22 points and nine rebounds.