PADUCAH, KY --The transition from high school to college basketball is a big one, and one that McCracken County's Jackson Sivills will have to make later this year when he heads to play at Murray State.
"Getting ready for Murray, my number one priority is to be able to hit the ground running," said Sivills.
However, getting ready to play at the next level given the current situation around the country, means that he is doing at home, and in his garage.
"I am trying to fill as much time as I can with basketball," he said. "Because if you don't focus on it, you can let things slack off."
With no access to his normal gyms or courts, he has had to get creative when it comes to his workouts.
"It has been fun coming up with new drills," said Sivills.
He has been putting books in a backpack to use for lifting weights, and has used tennis balls when it comes to hand-eye coordination and dribbling drills.
"I don't have as much space as a court to figure out workouts and try to do things in close quarters," he said.
Most of the time, Jackson is alone, but occasionally his father, Scott Sivills spends some time with his son. Sivills, a former Racer himself, knows exactly what it takes to play at the next level.
"This garage is very small and he goes high intensity, full speed," Scott said. "He is in a zone right now in his preparation and how he works."
Also, thanks to technology, Jackson has had several home workouts with his future teammates at Murray State.
"I have done Zoom yoga and also working out with coach (Casey) Long and coach (Tim) Kaine," Sivills said. "It has been fun."
Of course, all of this work he has been putting in is for one reason and one reason only. To play.
"My goal is to contribute next year and help win another championship," said Sivills. "So I am just trying to get as ready as I can."