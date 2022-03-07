PADUCAH, KY -- McCracken County head girl's basketball coach Scott Sivills and assistant coach Rod Thomas share a close bond.
It's a bond that is much more than just coaches.
"Rod and I both played basketball at Murray State," said Sivills. "Our sons now play at Murray State and our daughters play together here at McCracken. Its really a family."
That is what made this past Saturday so special for both families.
It was early on Saturday afternoon at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky, where the Lady Mustangs, which include their daughters Caroline Sivills and Destiny Thomas, won the 1st Region Championship.
Just hours later, in Evansville, Indiana, sons Jackson Sivills and Rod Thomas were able to to win the Ohio Valley Conference Championship with Murray State.
"We took our pictures after we won," said Destiny. "We got dinner then we headed to Evansville. Watched my brother and we celebrated with him."
"It was just a big accomplishment for all of us and we are all so proud of what happened," said Caroline Sivills.
"After Murray won, Rod came over to us and his tears started flowing," said the elder Thomas. "Destiny's tears started flowing, then that got me and mom flowing. It was a great moment for us."