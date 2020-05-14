PADUCAH, KY -- Last season, McCracken County junior running back Hunter Bradley proved that he was one of the best backs in the state, rushing for over 1,600 yards and 22 touchdowns.
But that was all before a devastating injury against Christian County in November that derailed his season.
"Dislocated ankle on left foot and cracked a bone in my leg," Bradley said about the injury.
It could have been an injury that cut his career short, but just like he does on the field, Bradley wasn't about to let something bring him down.
"As soon as I got to the hospital Dr Pattel told me that it doesn't matter how long he is surgery, that I will play again," he said.
That was all he needed. That, and the fact he had to watch the Mustangs run through the postseason without him was more than enough motivation for a return.
"Ever since I was in that wheelchair and they pushed me out of the tunnel, I wanted to get back as fast as I can," said Bradley.
One month after surgery, he was back in the weight room. Which is where he has lived for the last six months.
"I have been pushing," he said. "Just trying to get back and be better than what I was before."
"The thing with Hunter, is he is quiet and you don't get a lot out of him," McCracken County head coach Marc Clark. "But he is self motivated and driven."
Now with no place to go for his normal routine for rehab, thanks to COVID-19, Bradley has had to get creative to stay in shape. He has posted numerous videos to his social media pages of workouts around the house and in a friends garage.
"Staying home and workout and lifting and get back to it is all I have been doing," he said.
"I think he is going to be a bigger and more powerful back than he was last year," said Clark.