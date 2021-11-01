MURRAY, KY -- Six Murray State Racers scored in double-figures on Monday night as the Murray State women's basketball teams defeated Trevecca Nazarene 95-62 in their lone exhibition game of the preseason.
Of those six players, senior guard Lex Mayes led Murray State in scoring with 16 points.
Senior guard Macey Turley, a preseason all-OVC selection, finished the game with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Murray State now turns their attention to their season opener on November 9th when they host Asbury at 11:00am at the CFSB Center.