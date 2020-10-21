MARTIN, TN -- The UT Martin Skyhawks returned to the court this week to begin preparations for a season that could be unlike anything we have ever seen.
However, given all of the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming 2020-21 season, the Skyhawks are just happy to be back on the court together.
"Basketball is basketball," said head coach Anthony Stewart. "No matter when it is played or where it is played. Just getting out there with a group of guys that you like being around for one common goal working hard. Guys are just ready to compete."
This year, the Skyhawks are currently carrying a roster that consists of 19 players. Seven of those players are walk-on's from all over the country.
The reason?
For Stewart, it is all about thinking ahead. If the Skyhawks have to deal with a player who has to quarantine because of covid-19, or if several players are out after contact tracing, they have a plan.
"I hope we don't get hit by the virus too bad, but if it does at least I know that I will have plenty of guys that I feel good about that we won't be forfeiting any games," Stewart said. "I'll knock on wood, because we will have enough bodies. I think, that has been my approach. Most people carry 15 guys, I am carrying an additional five to six guys in anticipation if something would go wrong. I'm always a worst case scenario type of guy, just in case."
Currently the Skyhawks are set to open the upcoming season on November 21st. No opponent has been announced at the moment.