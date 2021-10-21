PADUCAH, KY -- Ryan Ridder was hired as the newest head coach of the UT Martin men's basketball program this past March, with the knowledge that he would be rebuilding from the ground up.
Now, just two weeks shy of the start of his first season in Martin, Ridder and 14 new players are more than ready to get this season started.
"We had our work during the summer and we had a chance to really crank it up during the fall," Ridder said. "But we are learning something new every day, whether it is new staff member or whether an athletic trainer or whether it is a player, new manager. We are learning something new about our program every day. It has just been a blast."
UT Martin is the only program in the country without a single returning player from last season. That has made each day an opportunity, as coach Ridder said, to learn from each other.
"He learns about us and his staff everyday and I learned about him every day," graduate transfer Darius Simmons said. "I learned to like him, love him everyday. He is understanding, and when I mean understanding, he understands the game and understands the people and understands the potential. He is doing it all in the right way and I fully support everything."
The Skyhawks will play their lone exhibition game against Bethel on November 4th, before opening the regular season on November 9th at Tennessee.