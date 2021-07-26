MARTIN, TN -- In 2020, the UT Martin Skyhawk women's basketball team was set to take a trip to the Bahamas before their season began. It was to be a reward for a senior led team.
Of course, that trip never took place thanks to the covid-19 pandemic.
Now in 2021, with a team consisting of eight new players, the Skyhawks are getting ready to make that same trip to the Bahamas.
"This is giving us at least a chance to introduce them to what we are, who we are as a team, what we are trying to do, and go play a couple of games," said head coach Kevin McMillan. "So it has worked out better for us."
While there, the Skyhawks will play two games in the middle of a relaxing week filled with team building events that will pay off in November at the start of the season.
"We are very excited," said junior guard Seygan Robins. "We are looking forward to playing some games early on in the summer and we have a lot of new people so, we are looking forward to seeing how we are going to get going."
The Skyhawks will leave for the Bahamas this Thursday morning, before returning on August 4th.