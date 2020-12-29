PADUCAH, KY -- For many teams across the country, the holiday break came at the exact right time.
And why not, given how crazy and unprecedented the 2020 season has already been.
Perhaps no team in the nation needed a few days away to rest and recharge than the UT Martin Skyhawks. The Skyhawks have had to deal with covid-19 issues, lost games, and most of all, the passing of head coach Anthony Stewart in November.
On Wednesday night the Skyhawks will travel to Jacksonville State as they look to start their OVC schedule 2-0 for the first time since 2003. For interim head coach Montez Robinson, he believes his team is rested and ready to hit the court running.
"They came back and were able to put two days back to back of practice the last couple of days and get in a little shape," said Robinson. "We haven't had but a few days of practice over the last month and a half, so this having to go back to back days of hard practices has been good for us."