PADUCAH, KY -- In 2020 the UT Martin men's golf team was poised to win its first Ohio Valley Conference title since 2016, but saw their run cut short at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
A little more than a year later, the Skyhawks were able to win the 2021 OVC Championship in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
A major factor in UTM's run this season was the fact that both Jack Story and Ross Redmont made the decision to use their NCAA granted extra year of eligibility to make one final run.
"We have never really had success since I have been here at the OVC Tournament," said Story, who won co-medalist honors at the OVC Tournament. "Our team was never I don't think even in the final group. I really came back just for that reason. I thought that I owed it to this team to come back."
"We felt like we were going to be contenders last season and having the season cut short it was disappointing," Redmont said. "For me and Jack to be able to come back and get fulfillment from winning the championship just felt good and looking forward to a couple of good weeks at the regional."
The Skyhawks didn't do it alone.
During the season first year head coach Austin Swafford reached out to UT Martin women's basketball coach Kevin McMillan for advice on getting a team to come together for a championship run.
McMillan's suggestion, a book study.
The Skyhawks read, "What drives winning," a book that dives into how teams mentally prepare.
"While we come and work hard and chase greatness everyday, at the end of each day and at the end of each tournament we don't want to be defined by that," Swafford said about the biggest thing the team got from the study. "We want to be defined by our character and the people that we are, so from a mental standpoint that was huge for us."
Next up for UT Martin, the NCAA Regionals. They will find out where they will play on Wednesday, May 5th during the NCAA Selection Show.