MARTIN, TN -- On Wednesday night, the UT Martin Skyhawks wrapped up their 5th full practice of fall camp.
It might as well have been their 20th, thanks in part to their spring season ending just four months ago.
"It is a lot different and I am sure it is the same all over the OVC, where you just got finishes playing April 13th," head coach Jason Simpson said. "So now you are back at it again. So there is a lot of carry over certainly schematically, but I am sure like many other teams you have added a lot of new faces with transfer or high school kids. So there is always that added adjustment time that comes with it but there is certainly a lot of carry over which we have used to our advantage."
The Skyhawks open the 2021 season on September 2nd on the road at Western Kentucky.