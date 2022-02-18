PADUCAH, KY -- For almost four years, St. Mary freshman Bradyn Barnett has battled Chondroblastoma, a rare type of noncancerous bone tumor.
It's a disease that effected her ability to do what she loves the most, play sports.
On Thursday night, Barnett was able to get into a freshman game for the first time this season. After getting the all clear from her doctors and parents, Bradyn was able to score the first basket of the game and played the first three minutes.
"I haven't been able to do that in over a year," said Barnett. "It made me feel like I was actually a part of the team. Throughout the season I have been trying to do as much as I can to be a part of the team. I got this nervous thing when I was about to go play. It just made me feel like I was whole again, because I really love sports. If that was the last time that I play sports, I am happy that it was. It was amazing."
Barnett is scheduled to have her next doctors appointment on March 3rd, where she will find out if she will be able to continue to participate in sports in the future.