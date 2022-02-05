Click the video above to watch the fifth episode of our ten-part documentary series, "Stay On Your Wall", looking back at Murray State's historic 2011-12 basketball season.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
23°
Clear
30° / 16°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Police: Man in custody after 'possible road rage' incident leads to multi-vehicle crash in Paducah
- Amber Alert for 4 Bardstown, Kentucky, boys canceled after children found in Illinois
- Kentucky man convicted in double murder, assault case
- Weakley County couple charged with murder after family member's body discovered on property
- Tracking power outages in the Local 6 area
- Jury returns all guilty verdicts for shooter who killed four in Tennessee Waffle House
- Graves County Sheriff's Office deals with winter weather amid tornado aftermath
- Paducah City Commission meets for first day of planning retreat
- Automotive shop encourages drivers to be proactive with car maintenance for winter months
- Kentucky reports 8,376 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate below 25%
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.