Click the video above to watch the sixth episode of our ten-part documentary series, "Stay On Your Wall", looking back at Murray State's historic 2011-12 basketball season.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
22°
Clear
30° / 22°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Graves County Judge Executive explains plans to revamp the court system
- Georgia shooting suspect arrested in Paducah
- Her daughter worried when she didn't send her usual Wordle update. She was being held hostage by a naked man, police said
- Kentucky House votes to give relief on vehicle tax bills
- Parents, teachers push back on 'Maus' removal in Tennessee school district
- Bengals starting safety Vonn Bell thanks Paducah Tilghman students for show of support ahead of Super Bowl
- Canadian judge issues order allowing police to remove protesters at critical bridge to US
- 2/11 High school basketball
- Will FEMA pick up the cost? Private property owners in Dresden, Tennessee impacted by December tornado hope so.
- Supply chain shortage leads to missing items in grocery stores
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.