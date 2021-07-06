PADUCAH, KY -- For 68 years the Florence Paxton Memorial Ladies Golf Tournament has been the premiere women's event in west Kentucky.
McCracken County alum Jessica Stephens will look to put her name beside some of the best to play in the tournament as a repeat winner when this years event is held on July 26th-27th.
"Women's golf isn't often as highlighted as men's golf," Stephens said. "So, for this tournament here in Paducah to just be about women and that is what it is focused on I think is super exciting. To be apart of the history and the previous winner is pretty awesome. If I hit some greens and make some putts I think I will play well."
The first round of the event will be held at Paxton Park with Rolling Hills Country Club hosting the final round.
Entries will continue to be accepted through July 16th. To sign up, you can email chunkler@pga.com or send a fax to Tina Scott at the Paducah Sun, 270-575-8780.