PADUCAH, KY -- Drake Stepter took an overnight lead, and added to it to win the 2020 Rolling Hills Invitational on Sunday afternoon.
Stepter shot a final round 70 to finish at 6-under par, beating defending champion Josh Rhodes by two shots.
Its the first win in the event for the Rolling Hills Country Club member. His previous best finish was 2nd to Rhodes coming back in 2016.
"I have been a member out here since I was a kid," said Stepter. "This has always been one of my favorite tournaments and one that I have always wanted to win. I have been so close, so many times, and finally getting across the golf finish line it feels really good right now."
For the rest of this years Rolling Hills Invitational results, click here.