MURRAY, KY -- On Monday afternoon in front of several hundred Murray State faithful, Steve Prohm was introduced as the newest head coach of the Racer men's basketball program.
It marked the beginning of Prohm's second stint as head coach of the Racers, the first coming from 2011-2015.
"The standard is the standard," Prohm said. "Coming back here, the standard hasn’t changed.”
Prohm went 104-29 during his first tenure at Murray State, winning two Ohio Valley Conference championships.
He would leave Murray State after the 2015 season for Iowa State. In six years leading the Cyclones, Prohm was 97-95, winning two Big 12 Conference Championships.
Murray State will join the Missouri Valley Conference starting on July 1st of this year.