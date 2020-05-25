PADUCAH, KY -- "Coach Sutton was fantastic at teaching the game of basketball."
That is the first thought that comes to mind for Kenny Roth when it comes to describing the late Eddie Sutton following his passing at 84 on Saturday.
"He was phenomenal at breaking it down from drill to drill to really get his players to understand the fundamentals of the game and how he wanted it taught," Roth said.
Roth was a student assistant under Sutton while he served as the head coach at Arkansas.
"He was the definition of a CEO," said Roth. "He would delegate to all of his assistants and allow them to teach and practice with the players so they could develop along with those players."
In 37 years as a college basketball head coach, Sutton won 804 games, and was the first coach to take four different schools to the NCAA Tournament.
Sutton made stops at Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Oklahoma State.
While at Kentucky, Sutton won 88 games and two conference championships with the Wildcats.
"He could beat you with his team, then you could switch players and he could beat you with your players as well," Roth said. "He was just so good at making players believe."
On April 3rd, Sutton was elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.