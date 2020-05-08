PADUCAH, KY -- "It starts to give us hope."
Those were the words from Kentucky High School Athletic Association Commissioner Julian Tackett during a press conference held on Friday afternoon.
In the meeting, which was held through Zoom, Tackett addressed wide ranging questions about the future of high school athletics to the difficult decision of canceling the spring sports season along with the KHSAA Sweet 16 due to COVID-19.
Tackett's initial response was to Kentucky Governor Andy Bashear's announcement on Thursday afternoon that 'Youth Sports' would be allowed to continue in the state starting on June 15th. While Tackett said that he considers 'Youth Sports" to be anything that is under 7th grade, it does give them a light at the end of the tunnel for a return for high school sports.
"That is probably the most important thing that we have tried to keep going through all of this discussion, is hope," Tackett said. "If we can help it, our senior athletes that played in the spring are the only ones who have a total season loss."
The biggest topic surrounding the return of high school sports centered around high school football.
"We have to realize that what happens in 2020, will not look like it did in 2019," said Tackett.
The KHSAA has discussed several different options when it comes to handling the start of the fall sports season, but any final decisions may not come until mid to late June.
"There is no rush because of the unknown for us to jump back into competition," he said.
However, if football is not played in the fall, it could have a massive trickle down effect on every other sport.
"Lost in all of this is the economic impact of football for our high schools," Tackett said. "That can't drive decisions but it has to be a factor. We have a number of schools that when we have realignment, the administrators are not concerned that somebody might get beat 40-0. Their real concern is that we don't get five gates. They need to make sure they have five gates worth of revenue because that might pay for their tennis team, their cross country team. There is a reality here that our school people have to sort through that maybe we don't always think about."
Tackett also discussed the possibility of moving the 2020 football state championships to another time. But like anything else, there are obstacles especially when it comes to playing those games at Kroger Field at the University of Kentucky.
"The weather has to be an issue for sure," he said. "UK has to be an issue. Right now, they're not booking conflicting events, but what do we do about if a concert was supposed to be in the summer gets postponed. So facility availability matters, and it's really important we can play somewhere we can socially distance."
Finally, Tackett spoke about where bringing back high school sports fits into the current state of the world. For him, it is a very simple answer. One that resonates in large and small towns throughout the state.
"There are three things that anybody in town can tell you," he said. "Who was born this week, who died this week, and when we won our last state championship. I would argue that its value may be more important in our state than some others. We feel like we are a contributing block to getting the normalcy back, much more so that an inhibiting block."