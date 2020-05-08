Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 TO 37 DEGREES WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WESTERN KENTUCKY, AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. A FROST ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIDESPREAD FROST IS EXPECTED. SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS MAY BE KILLED IF LEFT UNCOVERED. &&