SYLVANIA, OH -- The contrast between the beginning and the end of Emma Talley's day here at the Marathon Classic was striking.
After her opening tee shot, she broke down in tears. As we all know, she's playing this week for her friend, Cullan Brown, who passed away Tuesday after a year-long battle with cancer. Fast forward four and a half hours , and Talley finished her round with a smile. In the end, her 1-over par 72 today was irrelevant. Playing the game Cullan loved more than anything was what powered her through the day.
"I just think all day I talked to my caddy about him all day," Talley said. "I didn't know what I was going to talk about. I didn't know if I was going to want to talk about it or not. It gave me comfort talking about him, knowing that I was where I needed be today. I kept saying this was the perfect day. The weather was so perfect. It was so beautiful out there. I kept thinking, 'He would be enjoying this walk. He would want me to enjoy this walk.' His mom yesterday told me that. She said, 'I want you to enjoy the walk tomorrow, because he would want you to.'"
After playing the first seven holes in 3-over par, Talley went 2-under the rest of her round. That should give her some positive vibes heading into tomorrow's second round.