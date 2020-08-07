SYLVANIA, OH -- Of all the tournament she could have been at this week, the Marathon Classic is a perfect fit for Emma Talley. Since graduating to the LPGA Tour in 2018 , she has finished in the top 11 five times. Two of those five came in this event.
She finished tied for fifth in 2018, and tied for 11th last year. After Friday's bogey-free 66, Talley has put herself into position to make another run at this thing Sunday. As she plays for her friend Cullan Brown, who passed away Tuesday, it's hard to ignore the positive impact Cullan is having on her this week.
"Yeah, I feel really good about my game," Talley said. "It's all about being confident. Obviously, under the circumstances, just kind of being able to stay strong. I keep telling myself this is where he'd want me to be. Just trying to stay strong and take it one shot at a time and, like he always says, enjoy the walk."
Talley certainly enjoyed the walk today. Her 66 is her best round ever at this tournament, and is tied for the third-best round in her LPGA career.
She enters the weekend at -4 overall, nine shots off the lead, but only two shots out of the Top-10. She'll tee off Saturday at 12:25pm CDT.