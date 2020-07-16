PADUCAH, KY -- When Emma Talley announced that she would be playing in this years Irvin Cobb Championships, it was a given that she would be THE story heading into the 84th edition of the storied event.
"It is a win win for me," Talley said. "If I play well, it is great. If I don't I am a girl and it doesn't matter much."
There is little doubt that Talley can hang with whoever she plays on the golf course, which is what she plans on doing this weekend.
"I am coming out to play my best golf and hopefully I can keep up," she said. "Even have a chance at it."
With names like Russ Cochran, John Riegger, and Patrick Newcomb, this years field is the deepest it has been in years. However, despite those names, it is Talley that his been the number one topic of conversation between fans and the golfers themselves.
"I think it is awesome," said three-time tournament champion Rick Cochran. "I hope she plays great and brings a bunch of energy and buzz."
"She has a way that lifts people up and people want to be around her," Russ Cochran said, a six-time winner of the tournament. "Her golf is there."
"She is very deserving and very fitting that she is the first lady to play in the Cobb," Paxton Park professional Danny Mullen said.
That distinction is something that Talley doesn't take lightly.
"I think it is a great opportunity to show young girls you can do it," she said. "If you set your mind to something you can make it. I think it is a really cool boundary that can be broken."
Even though she is happy to break those boundaries, Talley still wants to go out and win.
"My game is better than it has been my whole career," she said. "I am really looking forward to putting that in a competition situation to see if under pressure, it is the same as what I have been playing the last few months."
Talley will tee off at 11:58pm on Saturday afternoon in the first round of the Irvin Cobb Championships.