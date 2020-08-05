This week's Marathon Classic is entirely different from anything we've seen in the 35-year history of this event. Like so many sporting events around the country, there will be no fans on the course this week. It's just golfers, caddies, and a limited tournament staff just trying to get everybody to the finish line on Sunday.
This is the second tournament since the LPGA restarted, and Commissioner MIke Whan is optimistic they can complete the season.
"We're not in a one-city bubble where we can figure it out here and then take it on the road," Whan said. "It's going to be different in Scotland. It'll be different in Arkansas. But I'm really excited. Mostly I'm excited to see how happy our players and caddies are to be out here and how serious they're taking the protocols. It really lifts my spirit to see that we're taking this serious, and that we understand that even if the virus doesn't scare you, it scares the rest of us, so it's good to see that we're getting through it."
"It's actually been ok," Princeton's Emma Talley said. "Everyone's been really good about wearing their mask. Obviously, we're in a bubble. We all get tested. It's been pretty good. We just get takeout (for dinner). It's a little different obviously, but It's been ok."
Talley will tee off at 11:53am CDT on Thursday in her opening round. Since she turned pro, Talley has had a successful track record at this event. In 2018, she finished tied for fifth-place. Last year, Talley tied for 11th.