PADUCAH, KY -- Emma Talley completed her run in this weeks Marathon Classic with a two-under 69, good enough for a top-5 finish in Sylvania, Ohio on Sunday.
For the Princeton, Kentucky native, it was the 4th time in her LPGA Tour career to finish in the top-5. It was her 6th top-11 finish since joining the tour full time back in 2018.
Talley battled emotions all week following the loss of one her best friends in Cullan Brown who passed away after a year long battle with cancer on Tuesday.
"This was definitely the hardest week of my life," Talley said. "Everyday was a battle, every hole was a battle. But, I obviously have an angel watching over me and right beside me. I think this is my best finish since my rookie year. So this just proves that angels are there and I had mine this week."
The top-5 finish earns Talley a $54,244 paycheck as well as qualifies her to play in this years Women's British Open that will take place on August 20th to 23rd in Troon, Scotland.