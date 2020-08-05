In Sylvania, Ohio, this week was supposed to be a celebration of sorts as the Marathon Classic, one of the longest-running tournaments on the LPGA Tour, is back. It's also a tournament Princeton's Emma Talley has played so well at since she turned pro. But last night, we all learned the devastating news of the passing of Cullan Brown at just 20 years old. The former state golfing champion from Lyon County passed away after a year-long battle with cancer . As Talley put it on social media, she lost a best friend in Cullan. Despite the endless support from her peers on tour today, Talley's really struggling, and going to work is about the last thing on her mind.
"I don't want to play," Talley said as she fought back tears. "I want to go home, but I know Cullan would want me to be here. He's one of my best friends. I know he'd want me to play. This week is all for him. Cullan Brown made everyone feel like they were his best friend. He definitely made me feel like that. He never met a stranger, and he always saw the positive side of everything. If you didn't meet him, you really missed out. He's the best person I've ever met; the funniest person; he makes me smile more than anyone I know. I know he'll continue to make a difference."
Talley will tee-off just before 11:53am central on Thursday in her opening round at the Marathon Classic.