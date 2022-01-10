On this day ten years ago, #15 Murray State began preparations for their matchup with Jacksonville State. The Racers, with their highest ranking in the Associated Press poll in school history, were a perfect 16-0 on the season. As Andy Waterman shows us, some players admitted they were starting to feel the pressure of the winning streak.
Each day during this basketball season, we will take you back to how we covered the Racers during their memorable 2011-12 season where they finished the year with a record of 31-2 overall.
This all leads to our ten-part documentary, "Stay on Your Wall: The Story of the Greatest Season in Murray State Basketball History." Each of the ten episodes will air on Saturday night at 6:30pm, with the first episode airing on January 8th, 2022.