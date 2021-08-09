EDDYVILLE, KY — Hundreds of family members, friends, community members, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear were on hand Monday afternoon for the dedication of "The Cullan" at Mineral Mound State Park.
The golf course was renamed to honor the life and legacy of Cullan Brown, who passed away last year after a battle with cancer.
"To know that Cullan touched so many lives, it will now have a lasting impression on people here," said Emily Brown, Cullan's mother.
During the event, those who knew Cullan the best shared their most cherished stories about the Lyon County great.
"Mom, that is a good looking duck," Emily recalled Cullan saying during the final hole of a tournament. "What are you doing? You have a chance to win this tournament, and all he wanted to talk about was a duck."
Examples were also shared of the real life impact he had in his 20 years.
"He left a legacy for our team." Kentucky golf coach Brian Craig said. "His mindset, his attitude, and his perspective on life."
Fittingly the first tee shot at "The Cullan" was hit by his sister Cathryn Brown.
"It is awesome to come out here and realize my brother's name is on the sign when you pull in," she said. "I practiced out here a lot with him and watched him practice and watched him become a great golfer and great person."
Beshear, who approved the renaming of the course, said he was blown away to learn and see the impact Cullan had on his community.
"It made me think a lot about my kids and the type of young men and women I want them to grow up to be," Beshear said. "Just the impact of the community, which I thought I understood, but blown away by what I see here today."