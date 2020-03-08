EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Tesia Thompson had 25 points and a season-high 14 rebounds to help Southeast Missouri beat top-seeded UT Martin 67-47 in the championship game of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.
Southeast Missouri advances to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history and for the first time since 2007.
Taelour Pruitt made two free throws 66 seconds into the game to make it 2-1 and the Redhawks led the rest of the way.
Chelsey Perry scored 15 points for the Skyhawks, who did not make a 3-pointer for the first time since Feb. 3, 2009.