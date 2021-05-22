PADUCAH, KY -- The Paducah Tilghman boy's and McCracken County girl's took home the 1st Region Team Championships on Saturday afternoon at the Larry J. Heflin Tennis Center in Lone Oak, KY.
Saturday saw both the semifinals and finals of the tournament being played, with each competitor already having qualified for this years state tournament.
Davis Rowton won the boy's singles title with a 6-0, 6-0 win over McCracken County's Keegan Terrone.
McCracken County's Shelby Puryear took home the girl's singles title with a win over teammate Maggie Smith 6-0, 6-1.
Over on the doubles side, Graves County's Ellegood and Cooper defeated McCracken County's Crabtree and Lundberg in a tie breaker set 6-4, 4-6, (10-5).
And Mayfield's team of Null and Null beat McCracken County's Hollowell and Smith to win the girl's doubles title.
This years state tennis tournament will take place starting on June 1st in Lexington, KY.