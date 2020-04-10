PADUCAH, KY -- Paducah Tilghman announced on Friday morning that Sandra Griffes-Devoe has been hired as the next head coach of the Lady Blue Tornado basketball team.
Griffes-Devoe is a Heath graduate and played college basketball at Paducah Community College, Austin Peay, and Quincy University.
She has over 29 years of coaching girls basketball, most recently at Springfield Southeast High School in Springfield, IL.
Griffes-Devoe takes over for Steve Dreher who stepped down as head coach after the end of this past season.