PADUCAH, KY -- TSSAA fall sports will start on their originally scheduled dates following Tuesday's announcement by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee that he would sign executive order 55 to allow contact sports to begin.
With the executive order being put into place, all sports will be eligible to practice immediately if approved by each individual school board.
High school soccer will be able to hold their first competitions starting on Aug. 17.
High school football will now be able to hold a complete ten game regular season with games starting on Aug. 21.
“We appreciate being able to work with Gov. Lee and his staff on this,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “I am pleased that we were able to develop some very specific guidelines for every sport that will allow our kids to get out on their fields and fully participate in football and girls’ soccer this fall.”
The TSSAA in a press release made sure that although contact practices are allowed to take place, the original rules put in place during July 22's meeting are still to take place.
“This is good news for many kids and their families,” Childress added, “but the reality is that the virus will continue to be with us and we have to be smart about taming the spread. Every adult and every participant in every sport must do their part and follow the guidelines set forth by TSSAA and the Governor’s office to help mitigate these risks.”
Last week the TSSAA left open the possibility of playing a fall season as scheduled if the Governor's office issued that executive order.
Golf, volleyball, and other fall sports were not effected by the original decision to move the start dates.