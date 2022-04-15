PADUCAH, KY -- At the end of last month, the Murray State women's basketball program got unbelievable news when seniors Macey Turley and Alexis Burpo announced they would return for another season with the Racers.
Turley and Burpo took advantage of an extra year of eligibility given by the NCAA to each athlete following the pandemic.
"My thought process was like, so few athletes get to move on to the next level," said Turley. "So being able to play an extra year is only a few get to do, that made the decision for me."
"I have known for a little bit, but kept it a secret," Burpo said. "After this year, I wanted to come back for my coaches and my teammates.
Their presence next season will dramatically help the Racers as they make the transition to the Missouri Valley Conference.
This past season, Turley averaged 13.6 points per game, and shot over 40% from the three point line.
Burpo averaged 10.7 points per game, but was second on the team in rebounding.