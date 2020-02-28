UT Martin's women beat SIUE 75-58 to stay in a tie with Belmont for the Ohio Valley Conference lead with one game to play. Maddie Waldrop led the Skyhawks with 21 points, and Chelsey Perry chipped in with 18. If UT Martin can beat Southeast Missouri State Saturday, the Skyhawks will earn at least a share of the OVC regular season championship.
Murray State rallied back to beat Eastern Kentucky 66-65. Alexis Burpo scored the game-winning basket with ten seconds left. With the win, Murray State clinched a berth in next week's Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Evansville.