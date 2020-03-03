Below is a list of Ohio Valley Conference women's basketball award winners for the 2019-20 season, as voted on by the league's head basketball coaches and sports information directors.
All-OVC First Team
Chelsey Perry, UT Martin
Ellie Harmeyer, Belmont
Tesia Thompson, Southeast Missouri
Maddie Waldrop, UT Martin
Karle Pace, Eastern Illinois
Carrie Shephard, Southeast Missouri
Macey Turley, Murray State
Kesha Brady, Tennessee Tech
Lariah Washington, Eastern Illinois
Destiney Elliott, Jacksonville State
All-OVC Second Team
Alexis Burpo, Murray State
Ariel Kirkwood, Morehead State
Jamilyn Kinney, Belmont
Taylor Hawks, Jacksonville State
Teri Goodlett, Eastern Kentucky
All-Newcomer Team
Lariah Washington, Eastern Illinois
Laci Hawthorne, Murray State
Ariel Kirkwood, Morehead State
Ella Sawyer, Austin Peay
I’liyah Green, Eastern Kentucky
2020 OVC Player of the Year: Chelsey Perry, UT Martin
2020 OVC Freshman of the Year: Lariah Washington, Eastern Illinois
2020 OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Ariel Kirkwood, Morehead State
2020 OVC Coach of the Year: Rekha Patterson, Southeast Missouri