Below is a list of Ohio Valley Conference women's basketball award winners for the 2019-20 season, as voted on by the league's head basketball coaches and sports information directors.

All-OVC First Team

Chelsey Perry, UT Martin

Ellie Harmeyer, Belmont

Tesia Thompson, Southeast Missouri

Maddie Waldrop, UT Martin

Karle Pace, Eastern Illinois

Carrie Shephard, Southeast Missouri

Macey Turley, Murray State

Kesha Brady, Tennessee Tech

Lariah Washington, Eastern Illinois

Destiney Elliott, Jacksonville State

All-OVC Second Team

Alexis Burpo, Murray State

Ariel Kirkwood, Morehead State

Jamilyn Kinney, Belmont

Taylor Hawks, Jacksonville State

Teri Goodlett, Eastern Kentucky

All-Newcomer Team

Lariah Washington, Eastern Illinois

Laci Hawthorne, Murray State

Ariel Kirkwood, Morehead State

Ella Sawyer, Austin Peay

I’liyah Green, Eastern Kentucky

2020 OVC Player of the Year: Chelsey Perry, UT Martin

2020 OVC Freshman of the Year: Lariah Washington, Eastern Illinois

2020 OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Ariel Kirkwood, Morehead State

2020 OVC Coach of the Year: Rekha Patterson, Southeast Missouri