Maddie Waldrop is in her junior season with the Skyhawks, but her season almost never started. Waldrop found out in September she had a herniated disc and a bulging disc in her back. Ultimately, she didn't want to let her team down, so he has fought through the pain to try to help them win another championship.
"I was really worried she wouldn't be able to make it through the year," UT Martin women's basketball coach Kevin McMillan said. "But knock on wood, we're still going."
On January 16th, it looked like the back injury had finally caught up with Waldrop. In a game against Murray State, she collapsed to the floor during the game and laid there for several minutes.
"My legs kind of gave out on me, and that kind of scared me," Waldrop said. "They took me to the ER, which was a little dramatic, but I was definitely nervous I was going to be out because it was an awful pain."
In the end, she missed one game.
"Her toughness is immeasurable," McMillan said. "You don't see kids today as often pushing through pain, trying to play no matter what. Maddie is, she may not be one of a kind, but she is a very rare breed."
"I want to show people I'm tough mentally and physically," Waldrop added. "I've already been through so much this, I don't want to waste the last half of my year."
After pushing through the injuries, Waldrop and the Skyhawks are on the verge of a conference championship. In the end, she might be more concerned about winning for her coaches than for herself.
"They push us to be our best every day," Waldrop said. "I want them to get another ring. They've got countless. It'd be cool get one of my own too."
UT Martin will host Southeast Missouri State Saturday at 2:00pm.