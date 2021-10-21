PADUCAH, KY -- As long as Kevin McMillan is the head coach of the UT Martin women's basketball program, they will always be a threat to challenge for an Ohio Valley Conference championship.
However, entering the 2021-22 season, the Skyhawks are in search of their next "star player' to lead them to another championship run.
McMillan and the Skyhawks are tasked with trying to replace two major key players from the last few seasons in Chelsey Perry, who is now in the WNBA, and Maddie Waldrop.
"It is not my job to replace Chelsey Perry, it is the players," McMillan said. "It is the players gap that they have to fill. Typically we approach it the same every year. We want every kid to be the best that they can be and then we try to fit those pieces together for our team."
So far, with just a few weeks left until their season opener, his players have risen to that challenge.
"We have some big shoes to fill, it is obvious," junior Paige Pipkin said. "We have one of the hardest working groups as a team this year. We push each other every day and coach puts us through as much adversity as he can at practices. He makes it crazy, chaotic, and the girls are picking up on what we need to accomplish this season pretty quick."
UT Martin will open their season on November 12th when they travel to Kansas State.