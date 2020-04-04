PADUCAH, KY -- With college athletics at a standstill due to the current coronavirus pandemic, coaches and programs are faced with the task of looking the future without a hands on approach.
UT Martin, as is the case with all Ohio Valley Conference schools, are currently in a dead period where there is no in person contact with athletes until further notice.
The Skyhawk basketball program has sent workout routines home with their players as well as ways to stay active while away from campus and focusing on school work.
For the coaches, like head coach Anthony Stewart, technology is playing a major role as they try to keep things business as usual.
"I am well versed in what needs to happen in a situation where you are unable to come visit, you are unable to touch, feel, and see type of scenario with the parent or student athlete," said Stewart. "You build relationships, you use technology. There are other things that you do to build trust."
There is also at some point going to be budget issues with each program across the nation. No games, no fans, equal no revenue for programs to spend on recruiting and other expenses.
"It is a little different here in the fact you have to be budget friendly no matter what is going on in the world," Stewart said. "The basketball world is not going to stop running or spinning because UT Martin is or isn't doing anything. We just rolled up our sleeves and go to work."