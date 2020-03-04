UT Martin had five players score in double-figures as the Skyhawks blew out Murray State 88-33 in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinals in Evansville.
Chelsey Perry, the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year, scored 21 points to lead UT Martin.
The Skyhawks scored the first twelve points of the game and never looked back. Murray State shot just 20% from the floor and weren't able to keep up with the tournament's #1 seed.
Murray State's 33 points were the fewest in the 39-year history of the OVC's women's tournament.
UT Martin will play either Jacksonville State or Eastern Illinois in the tournament semifinals on Friday at 1:00pm.