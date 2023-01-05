MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin women's basketball picked up its second consecutive victory after soaring past Ohio Valley Conference rival Southeast Missouri with a 77-58 victory on Thursday night in the Elam Center.
The Skyhawks led for nearly 37 minutes in the contest and left no doubt in the contest after two quarters with a dominant first half.
UT Martin saw four players score in double figures with freshman forward Sharnecce Currie-Jelks leading the way with a dominant double-double, tallying a new career-high with 30 points while adding 13 rebounds. Sophomore guard Shae Littleford ranked second on the team with 16 points and six assists. The freshmen duo of Anaya Brown and Josie Storey also scored in double figures with Brown tallying 12 points and seven rebounds while Storey reached double-digits for the second straight contest with 10 points and six assists.
The Skyhawks will close out their three-game homestand when playing host to OVC preseason favorite Tennessee Tech on Saturday, Jan. 7. Tipoff from the Elam Center is slated for 1 p.m.