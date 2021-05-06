PADUCAH, KY -- As the UT Martin Skyhawks head into their final series of the season, senior outfielder Aalia Bivens is thankful for getting a second chance at finishing her senior season.
The South Fulton High School graduate was one of many college athletes across the nation who took advantage of an extra year of eligibility after losing their original senior years to the covid-19 pandemic.
"I think we went like 300 or something days since we played a game," said Bevins. "After waiting such a long time, being able to take in my last of everything really was something special and really was something to appreciate more I guess getting to see it for what it is instead of taking it for granted."
Bevins has started all 43 games this season for the Skyhawks and batted just north of .300 for the year.
The biggest thing she will take away from this extra year is the memories she has made with her team. However, the memory she will make in this final weekend may mean more than anything.
That is because the Skyhawks will close the year with a series at Tennessee Tech. Bevins, who played four years at Martin, played her freshman season in Cookeville for the Golden Eagles.
"It is pretty special actually," she said. "I started my softball career at Tech and now I get to finish it there and I get to see some pretty cool people that mean a lot to me when I go, so it is just really special. Just to look back, there was home runs, there was errors, there was all of that. But at the end of the day I am going to take away the memories and the friendships and all of that."
Bevins will stay with the Skyhawks next season as she will move over to become a graduate assistant coach.