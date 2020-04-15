UT Martin's football team was supposed to be wrapping up spring practice this week. Like everywhere in the world of sports, there was nothing going on today in Martin, at least physically.
For UT Martin Head Coach Jason Simpson, he's doing his best to keep his program marching forward while the rest of the world is seemingly stopped. Simpson says he's still meeting with coaches and players over Zoom on a regular basis, and his coaches are spending a lot of time doing film study with the team.
We're still more than four months away from college football's opening week. With so many sporting events being canceled already this summer, we asked Simpson if there was a date in his head where he'd start to get worried the season might be in jeopardy if things aren't back to "normal" by then.
"I'm pretty optimistic to where if even it was August, we could put a team on the field," Simpson said. "Give me those 25 practices. Maybe the quality of play wouldn't be as high as it would have been. That's OK. There are other things that are getting accomplished. If you want to put an asterisk outside the 2020 season, that's fine too. Get us back into some normalcy in a safe environment to where the country could have some normalcy, and these kids can have a college memory."
UT Martin is scheduled to open their 2020 season at home, September 3rd, against Southern Illinois.