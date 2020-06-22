Vienna has hired Steve Dreher as their new Boys Basketball Coach. Dreher spent the last three as Girls Basketball Coach at Paducah Tilghman.
Dreher has nearly two decades of experience coaching in Kentucky's First Region. He's coached at Symsonia, Carlisle County, Paducah Tilghman (boys and girls), Lone Oak, and Fulton City.
This will be his first head coaching job in Illinois. Monday, Dreher explained why this was the right job at the right time for him.
"I love working with young people," Dreher said. "Like I said, I love seeing them develop. I like to go places and develop the kids and the program rather than inherit talent and fully-fleshed out kind of programs. It's harder in some ways, but it fits me."
Dreher takes over a Vienna program that went 3-27 in 2019-20.