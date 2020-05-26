PADUCAH, KY -- For Maddie Waldrop, this offseason has been unlike any others she has experience as it has mainly been all about rest.
"As soon as the season ended he shut me down," Waldrop said.
She was talking about UT Martin women's basketball coach Kevin McMillan's decision to allow Waldrop to heal from a back injury that plagued her throughout this past season.
"It is feeling better and hopefully with a little more rest I can get it back under control," she said.
For a player who describes herself as stubborn, the current shutdown off all offseason activities is actually in her favor.
"I was going to feel guilty sitting on the sideline," said Waldrop. "So this allows me to get the proper rest I need without feeling guilty."
Although she may not be working on her game much this summer, she will be doing just that for others around the area.
"I've been giving lessons for kids around Murray and even in Martin as well to keep me busy," she said.
That's a first for someone who spends all of her time around the game.
"Basketball has consumed my time for so long," Waldrop said. "I didn't know if I wanted to coach. But this made me think it's a big possibility for me."
She has also come away with a new appreciation for what her own coaches have gone through in teaching her the game.
"I'm sure it is awesome to see someone's growth through time and I am looking forward to it," she said.