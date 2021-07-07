PADUCAH, KY -- McCracken County and Southern Illinois alum Ian Walters could not have asked for a better start to his professional career with the Southern Illinois Miners.
Walters started it off in his debut back in June, going 3-3 at the plate and scoring the winning run. Since then, he has continued his hitting streak and as of Wednesday night is second on the team in batting average.
"It is the same game that I have been playing," Walters said. "The competition is great here and I have been coming out every single day having to be prepared to do your best every single day. It has been great for me."
Miners manager Mike Pinto has seen a lot of great young talent come through the organization over the years, but what Walters has been doing in his first month stands out.
"From his first hit, he looked like he was comfortable," said Pinto. "He was not a deer in headlights. That is one thing you never know. You sign a guy out of college and they were a dude in college, then they come here and are a deer in headlights. It is fast, the world is spinning for them, but not for Ian."