PADUCAH, KY -- On Thursday afternoon the Southern Illinois Miners announced the signing of McCracken County alum and former Southern Illinois Saluki Ian Walters.
Just hours later, Walters was starting his first game as a professional. His first at-bat, a double down the left field line. Walters would finish the game going 3-3 at the plate and scored the games winning run in the bottom of the 7th inning.
But for Walters, the opportunity to play for the Miners wasn't on his mind just a few days ago.
"It is funny because I was actually planning on moving out of my apartment in Carbondale (Thursday)," Walters said. "My dad had the truck rented out and everything and we were going to move everything out. Then I was at dinner a couple of nights ago and got the call that the Miners wanted to sign me."
Walters is expected to be in the starting lineup for the Miners going forward. And based off his first game, the Miners are getting a big piece to add to their team.
"I was a little bit nervous, but then I got there and got warming up all the nerves went away, especially after that first at-bat," said Walters. "I just felt comfortable and felt like I always have since I was a little kid."