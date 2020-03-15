PADUCAH, KY -- Countless amounts of teams across the country have felt the pain that has come with the postponement or cancellations of postseason basketball tournaments thanks to concerns surrounding the spread of the Coronavirus.
Two of those teams were the Westview Lady Chargers and the Greenfield Lady Yellowjackets.
Both schools were in the middle of playing for a state championship in Tennessee until the Tennessee Secondary School Association postponed the tournament on Thursday night.
"You are just hurt for the kids, the seniors and for all the time that they put in the hard work," Westview head coach Brian Haskins said.
Haskins' Lady Chargers had defeated Grainger on Wednesday night in the Class 2A quarterfinals on Wednesday night.
For the Lady Yellowjackets, they too found out while eating dinner, only it was the team telling head coach Willie Trevathan about the news.
"Some of the girls brought me their phone with the memo that the TSSAA put out saying that the tournament had been suspended," Trevathan said. "The way we found out was tough."
Greenfield had just won their Class A quarterfinals game against North Greene just hours earlier before getting the news.
Both Westview and Greenfield were favorites to win in their respective classes this season. The Lady Chargers came into the state tournament at 30-3, while the Lady Yellowjackets were a perfect 33-0.
"It is a very good life lesson for them to take from this," said Trevathan. "And that is that nothing in life is a given and that you can only control the things that you can control. We talk about a lot of those things on a daily, weekly basis. We are kind of having to practice what we preach to them at this point right now, even as adults."
The TSSAA has said they will meet again on Tuesday afternoon to discuss whether or not the rest of the state tournament can be continued at a later time.
"The logistics would be tough," Haskins said. "That's really all you can ask for. You know, we talked about it the other day, was that they're going to have to probably wait and see how the country responds to this and kind of see where we're going. I think it's kind of unknown right now, so Tuesday, I think mid-day, we should have a whole lot better understanding of what's going forward."
If both teams did play their final game of the season, they will have to say goodbye to seniors who played a major role in their success.
The Lady Chargers had three seniors, while Greenfield had four, including Tennessee signee Tess Darby and 2020 Class A Ms. Basketball Chloe Moore-McNeil.
"I will remember them the same," said Trevathan. "Doesn't matter how the season ended. Even if we had won it or not, I will remember them for changing Greenfield basketball forever."