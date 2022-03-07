MARTIN, TN -- Over the last decade, no girl's basketball team in the state of Tennessee has experienced more success than the Westview Lady Chargers.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Lady Chargers will make their 10th straight appearance at the TSSAA 2A State Tournament. However, unlike years past, Westview will look to finally break through and take home a state championship.
"I think when you get up here you never know what is going to happen," said head coach Brian Haskins. "Injuries play a part of it. We lost two all-state players in two games up here a few years ago when I though we were the best team up here."
Westview came up just short in 2019, falling in the state championship game. This season, the Lady Chargers head to Murphysboro with one of the best records in the state at 29-2, and once again favorites to win it all.
Haskins said that his team is focused on small steps, rather than looking several games ahead.
"We have been blessed to be here and and with that being said, you have to get here before you can win it," he said. "We are very thankful to be here again and hopefully this will be the year."
Westview will face Riverside in the first round of the state tournament at 2:45pm on Tuesday.