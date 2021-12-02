PADUCAH, KY -- Heading into the 2021 high school football season, expectations were through the roof for the Westview Chargers. Expectations that came with senior quarterback, and Alabama commit, Ty Simpson, and winning the schools first state championship.
Throughout the season, the Chargers were presented with challenge after challenge. Each of those, they passed and are now set to face Hampton in the TSSAA Class 2A State Championship game on Saturday afternoon.
"We felt confident ever since this summer," senior quarterback Ty Simpson said. "We have all been saying that the state championship is our goal and we want to leave a legacy here at Westview. Our motto this week, is what will our legacy be. Will we be the team that made it to the state championship and came in second or are we going to be the first team to win it in Westview history."
It was a goal the Chargers set for themselves coming out of last season. A season that had success, but ended with the Chargers exit in the second round of the postseason.
"We had a meeting almost a year ago to the day," head coach Jared Neal said. "We set our goals going forward. This was one of them and we have been working to get to this point. It is all these players, all these players and their determination."
This will be just the second time the Chargers have played for a state championship, with the first coming back in 2001.
Kickoff against Hampton is set for 2:00pm central time at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee.